Eknath Shinde: 50 people have come Guwahati voluntarily and they are happy

Rebel leader Eknath Shinde has finally reacted to the media from outside a hotel in Guwahati. We are speaking about Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and we are carrying it forward.

Eknath Shinde further said, 'Our spokesperson is Deepak Kesarkar, he will give you all the information. He is letting you know about our stand and role. We are speaking about Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and we are carrying it forward".

"The information that so many people are in touch them, please name them, then it will be clear. They are misleading. Don't let anyone believe it. 50 people have come here voluntarily and they are happy. We didn’t force anyone. No one has come here for their own interest, these people have come here for Hindutva and Balasaheb, Eknath Shinde said.