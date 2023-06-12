Eknath Shinde accuses NCP of promoting dynastic politics

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde accused the Nationalistc Congress Party (NCP) of promoting dynastic politics. Speaking in Srinagar, he said, I will only say that like in the Shiv Sena, Uddhav ji became the CM himself, and made his son a minister, the same is happening in the NCP as well.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule, who was appointed the party's working president a day ago, said she was proud of being the daughter of Sharad Pawar, and maintained that the party believed in democracy. Thanking the NCP workers and leaders for showing faith in her, Sule said, After the appointment (as the working president), I will now report to Prafulbhai (Patel) and Sharad Pawar.

Sule dismissed as gossip the reports of her cousin and senior party leader Ajit Pawar being upset with her elevation in the party. His position is equivalent to that of the chief minister. BJP is trying to target Ajit Pawar sometimes they target me.

Ajit Pawar was seen as an heir-apparent in the NCP, but his dalliances with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including an early morning swearing-in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister along with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2019, had not been received well by the party. On the recent train tragedy in Odisha, Sule said,

Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), marking a generational shift in the organisation and virtually sidelining nephew Ajit Pawar, who is known to display rebellious streaks.