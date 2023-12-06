Eknath Shinde accuses Uddhav Thackeray's government of engaging in bogus work

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized his predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, stating that those who are criticizing the current government's initiatives had themselves engaged in bogus work during their two-and-a-half-year tenure in office.

He also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain in power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Those who operated from home for two-and-a-half years will not understand the pain of common people. They have fear of what will happen to them in the coming elections. But people will give appropriate answer to them. The results of recent assembly polls have confirmed the win of Narendra Modi in 2024.

The government belongs to the common people and it is making efforts for the welfare of the state. We have launched many schemes. The previous government announced Rs 50,000 as encouragement to the farmers repaying loan regularly, but we gave that amount after our government was formed, CM Shinde said.

Shinde addressed the audience during the Shasan Aplya Dari (government at your doorstep) initiative in Parli, located in Maharashtra's Beed district. This program is designed to provide citizens with the benefits of government schemes directly at their doorstep.

The Shasan Aplya Dari initiative is being called bogus by some people. But those who did bogus work during their tenure of two-and-a-half years are disrespecting those who are coming here to avail benefits of government schemes. Today we are giving the benefits worth Rs 749 crore. So far, 1.84 crore people have benefited through the Shasan Aplya Dari initiative, Shinde said.

