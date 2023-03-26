Eknath Shinde alleges Thackeray's supporting Rahul Gandhi who is insulting Savarkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena is supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been "deliberately insulting" V D Savarkar which is "unfortunate".He claimed Rahul Gandhi has also insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community with his "Modi surname" remark and people will not let the Congress leader move on the streets.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the Budget session here, Shinde said the Uddhav faction has no right to speak on Hindutva."I publicly condemn Rahul Gandhi for deliberately insulting Savarkar and PM Modi. People will not let Rahul Gandhi move on the streets," the chief minister said. He said the people will not tolerate the insult of a patriot like Savarkar and of Prime Minister Modi."When Rahul Gandhi said chowkidar chor hai in the last elections, people defeated him. He insulted the country by targeting PM Modi and Indian democracy in the country and abroad. During his *Bharat Jodo Yatra, he was speaking of *Bharat todo* (break the country)," Shinde said.He said it is "unfortunate that the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena is standing in support of Rahul who is insulting Savarkar".Earlier, Shinde told the Legislative Assembly that the law under which Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as an MP was enacted by the Congress-led UPA government and the Modi government has implemented it.