Eknath Shinde Alleges Uddhav Thackeray Exploiting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse for Political Gain

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a sharp criticism of his rival and predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of exploiting the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for political gains while acting in a manner reminiscent of historical adversaries like Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan. Shinde urged all political parties to come together in support of the state government’s plan to erect a new statue of Shivaji Maharaj instead of engaging in political disputes.

Reacting to the protests by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Mumbai, Shinde condemned the opposition for politicizing the recent collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg district, despite apologies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and himself. Shinde pointed out that in Congress-ruled Karnataka, a statue of Shivaji Maharaj was uprooted with heavy machinery, yet the opposition remained silent.

Shinde further stated that the people of Maharashtra had already shown their disapproval of Thackeray two years ago, accusing him of invoking Shivaji Maharaj's name while behaving like Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan, figures historically associated with betrayal and violence against the Maratha Empire. Shinde warned that the public would hold the opposition accountable.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the MVA sensed its impending electoral defeat, particularly as the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana had successfully reached women in both urban and rural areas. He criticized the MVA government for its track record on women's safety, referencing the arrest of MP Navneet Rana during the Hanuman Chalisa controversy and the partial demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's residence, both incidents involving vocal critics of Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and Thackeray led a march of MVA allies from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India in Mumbai to protest the incident involving Shivaji Maharaj's statue.