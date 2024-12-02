"Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are 'Ghulams' of PM Modi", Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Spokesperson Anand Dubey (Watch Video)

As Maharashtra awaits the swearing-in of its new government more than a week after assembly election results were declared, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar has voiced strong criticism over the delay. His remarks targeted the ruling coalition, particularly Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, accusing them of being subservient to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are 'ghulams' of PM Modi," Rohit Pawar stated, claiming that the two leaders are unable to make decisions independently and require directives from the Prime Minister. "Eknath Shinde does not have the guts to challenge Narendra Modi or his government," he added.

The prolonged delay in the government formation has raised eyebrows, especially since the BJP-Shiv Sena faction-Ajit Pawar-led NCP alliance, also known as the Mahayuti, secured a significant mandate in the elections. Pawar expressed concern over the political impasse, stating, “It has been more than nine days, and the Maharashtra government has not taken oath. People have given them such a big mandate, but unfortunately, injustice is being done to the public of Maharashtra.”

Highlighting the urgency for a functioning government, he questioned, "Why is the Maharashtra government not taking an oath? The public wants a government and will not forgive them for this delay." Pawar emphasized that the public deserves swift governance and warned against further postponement.

The ongoing political stalemate has fueled speculation about internal disagreements within the ruling coalition, but no official explanation has been provided. Opposition leaders, including Rohit Pawar, are pressing for clarity and accountability, arguing that the delay is not just a political issue but also a disservice to the people of Maharashtra.