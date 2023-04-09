Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis offer prayers at Ayodhya temple

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, along with fellow Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs, arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday. This is Shinde's first visit to the temple town since being sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister in June last year. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also left for Ayodhya from Mumbai on Sunday. Shinde and other Shiv Sena leaders flew down to Lucknow on Saturday. Shinde was welcomed by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath at the Lucknow airport, amid fanfare.

Sainiks reached the temple town in Uttar Pradesh in special rains a day before Eknath Shinde to welcome him and the procession began at 11 am. Eknath Shinde's helicopter landed at Ayodhya Ram Katha Park helipad. Thereafter, he left for Ram Mandir by road amid a grand welcome by Shiv Sainiks. Talking about his visit to Ayodhya for the first time after becoming the chief minister, Eknath Shinde said he was happy and satisfied to see the atmosphere here.He expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh ministers and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he will be meeting later in the day in Lucknow.Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray wanted to see a grand Ram temple come up in Ayodhya, Shinde had said.