Eknath Shinde announces competition for clean ward and city

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a cleanliness competition to pick up a CM Capable Ward' and CM Capable City'.

Speaking during a review meeting with state officials over the cleanliness drive in the state, Shinde said, I appeal to the people to give one hour on October 1 for cleanliness under the ongoing drive.

Two competitions will be held in the state till December 15 CM Capable Ward and CM Capable City to increase awareness among the people, he added.

