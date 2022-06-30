Eknath Shinde as CM is very bad news for Uddhav Thackarey: Omar Abdullah

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah said that Eknath Shinde as CM is very bad news for Uddhav Thackarey.Omar said "Eknath Shinde as CM is very bad news for Uddhav Thackarey and his branch of the Shiv Sena. Uddhav was probably counting on a BJP CM giving, him a political weapon to target Shinde with.This makes the job of rebuilding their Shiv Sena much more difficult for Thackerays."Abdullah pointed out that Uddhav was expecting a BJP CM as it would give them an opportunity to target the government in power.

In yet another tweet, the NC leader predicted that now the next battle will be over the Shiv Sena's political symbol. He stated that if the Election Commission (EC) will allot the Bow & Arrow symbol to the Shinde faction it would be a struggle for Uddhav, similar to climbing Karakoram range (K2) with tied hands and feet. This comes even as there is a battle ongoing to be 'the real Shiv Sena', with Election Commission also being moved by the Shinde camp to stake claim, citing their faction having over 2/3rds of the party's MLAs. The MLAs of the Shinde camp have also maintained that they are still a part of the Shiv Sena.Omar Abdullah also added that if BJP would have agreed to this two and half years ago, Shiv Sena would not have formed the MVA government in the first place. "From what I remember the pre-poll alliance (Shiv Sena and BJP) fell apart over the Chief Ministerial post for Uddhav. None the less it’s a big sacrifice on the part of the BJP & Devendra Fadnavis", he added.In a joint press briefing, Devendra Fadnavis announced that BJP Legislature Party and the Shiv Sena Legislature Party, under Eknath Shinde, along with 16 independent MLAs have come together to form the government. Shinde will lead the government as the Chief Minister.

