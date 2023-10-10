Eknath Shinde asks officials to fast-track health projects worth Rs 18 000 cr

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday ordered the fast-tracking of health projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, which includes setting up of hospitals, upgrading existing ones, procurement of medicines and filling up of 18,000 vacancies, an official said. The CM's order came after he chaired a meeting of the health and medical education and research departments, the official added.



A major chunk comprises procurement of ambulances, medical equipment and creation of health infrastructure at a cost of Rs 8,331 crore, a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said. "Additional funds of Rs 1,263 crore will also be needed for the same. The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd has sanctioned Rs 3,948 crore for the creation of 141 health institutions, which will be built in the stipulated time," it said. "The Asian Development Bank will also issue loans worth Rs 5,177 crore for new medical and health institutions. The Union government is also ready to release more funds," it added. The CM directed officials to ensure funds made available for the health sector are utilised before March 31, 2024.He also asked the medical education and research department to submit a plan in the next 15 days for the creation of government hospitals in 34 districts. Shinde ordered the setting up of an expert committee to prepare a vision document for public health that will be useful till 2035.The push comes amid patient deaths in government-run hospitals in Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur over a short span since September 30.It has led to the opposition parties alleging inefficiency and corruption on the part of the Shinde government.