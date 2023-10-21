Eknath Shinde asks Sena ministers to hold Janta Durbar to address public issues

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked nine Shiv Sena members of his cabinet to hold 'Janata Durbar' at the party headquarters in Mumbai to listen to grievances of common citizens and resolve them. Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, has given each minister of his outfit a weekly schedule to sit in the party office and listen to issues and problems faced by people.



A party heading the government must be accessible to Shiv Sena workers and common citizens, the CM has told the nine ministers. A party statement said Shinde, at a meeting, asked his nine ministers to hold 'Janata Darbar' (a kind of meeting where Ministers will hear public grievances and resolve them) at Shiv Sena Balasaheb Bhavan in south Mumbai five days a week and resolve all issues and problems of common citizens whether they are related to agriculture, or village/taluka level matters or any ministry related work.



Of the nine Sena cabinet ministers, Dada Bhuse and Uday Samant will hold 'Janata Durbar' on Monday, Shambhuraj Desai and Sandipan Bhumre on Tuesday, Deepak Kesarkar and Tanaji Sawant on Wednesday, Abdul Sattar and Gulabrao Patil on Thursday and Sanjay Rathod on Friday, said the statement. Minister Sattar said the CM has asked his nine cabinet colleagues to solve the issues and problems faced by people, whether they are workers, farm labourers, farmers, district/taluka heads (of the party) or members of any caste/religion through the outreach programme.