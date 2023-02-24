Eknath Shinde assures probe on Sanjay Raut's letter claiming threat to life

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged his life was under threat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said police will check the claim and act accordingly."We will also check if this (Raut's claim) is based on facts or is a stunt," Shinde said.

On Tuesday alleged that the CM's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has hired contract killers to kill him. He also wrote to Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the home portfolio claiming a threat to his life."Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde's son) has given a supari (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen," Raut said in his letter.The Sena (UBT) leader made the allegations in the letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Fadnavis and the Thane city police.Responding to Raut's letter to the police, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, said the Rajya Sabha MP has a habit of making thoughtless allegations, but nevertheless the missive will be sent to the authorities concerned for a review