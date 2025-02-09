Eknath Shinde Birthday: PM Modi Praises Maharashtra Deputy CM's Dynamic Leadership, Lauds His Service to the State (See Tweet)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt birthday wishes to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In his message, the Prime Minister praised Shinde as a dynamic grassroots leader whose life has been dedicated to the development of Maharashtra. He also highlighted Shinde's commitment to fulfilling the vision of political stalwarts like Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe.

Best wishes to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji on his birthday. He is a dynamic grassroots leader whose life has been devoted to developing Maharashtra and fulfilling the vision of Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2025

The Prime Minister wished Shinde a long and healthy life in service to the people of Maharashtra, acknowledging his significant contributions to the state's progress and governance.

Eknath Shinde also received warm greetings from his wife and daughter on his birthday. A tweet was made from his official social media account with pics of his wife and daughter with the caption, "I am true...I am grateful...I am serviceable... On the occasion of his 60th birthday, his wife Mrs. Lata and daughter-in-law Mrs. Vrushali greeted him at Shubh-Deep's residence in Thane and wished him a happy birthday. After this, the family celebrated the birthday by cutting a cake. Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, my father Sambhaji Shinde, wife Mrs. Lata Shinde, son MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, grandson Rudransh and all members of the Shinde family were present on this occasion."