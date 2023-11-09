Eknath Shinde chairs review meeting on growing pollution concerns in state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over a review meeting concerning the escalating pollution levels in the state, reflecting growing apprehensions about air quality. The virtual meeting took place at the chief minister's residence, Varsha Bungalow, with the participation of officials from various regions of Maharashtra joining online.

To control air pollution in Mumbai, the BMC has served notices to more than 100 contractors and real estate firms engaged in executing private and government projects, asking them to adhere to dust mitigation norms or face action. At 9:30 am today, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai was recorded as 118, as reported by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

This was an improvement from AQI of 131 that was recorded on Wednesday. Rain lashed parts of Mumbai yesterday bringing some temporary respite. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday morning at 8.30 am, Mumbai Colaba recorded 24.2 mm rainfall. The IMD has forecast isolated rain at one or two places in Maharasthra for today and tomorrow.

