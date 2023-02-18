Eknath Shinde changes Twitter DP with Shiv Sena's bow & arrow

After Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the party name Shiv Sena and the symbol Bow and Arrow will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction. Eknath Shninde updated his display picture on Twitter with Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol as the picture.

This is the victory of Balasaheb's legacy. Ours is the true Shiv Sena, he said. We set up the government in Maharashtra (with BJP) las year keeping in mind thoughts of Balasaheb, Shinde said. This country runs on the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. We formed our government on the basis of that Constitution. The EC order that came today is on the basis of merit. I express my gratitude to the Election Commission.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Shinde on retaining the party symbol and said his faction is the true Shiv Sena that follows the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena that walks on ideologies of Balasaheb Thackeray Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has become the original Shiv Sena. My greetings to him. We were confident from day 1 because if you look at EC's earlier orders on different parties, they were similar decisions, Fadnavis said.