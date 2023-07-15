Eknath Shinde condoles the tragic demise of Ravindra Mahajani

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the tragic demise of actor Ravindra Mahajani. “Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who ruled the hearts of the audience through his impressive acting skills, has passed away. May God give eternal peace to his soul and give strength to the Mahajani family to recover from this grief. A heartfelt tribute."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also paid tribute to the actor, saying that his untimely demise has caused a great loss to the Marathi film industry"We share the grief of the Mahajani family. A heartfelt tribute to Ravindra Mahajani!" Pawar said in a tweet. Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in his Talegaon residence, police informed ANI. It is suspected that he died three days before the body was found.The neighbours contacted the police on Friday after they noticed a bad smell from the apartment.Soon a team of police reached the apartment and found Ravindra Mahajani's body inside.The police sent his mortal remains to a hospital for postmortem to confirm the cause of death. The investigation is still going on.Ravindra Mahajani had featured in several Marathi films such as Mumbai cha Fauzdar, Zoonj, Kalat Nakalat. He was also seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's film Panipat (2019). Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon headlined the period drama.