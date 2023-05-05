Eknath Shinde denies reports of meeting Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray



Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde denied reports that he recently met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi. Some news channels have broadcast reports of my meeting with Shrimati Rashmi Thackeray and her son.

These reports are completely baseless and no such meeting has taken place, he tweeted. Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde too took to Twitter to rubbish these reports.

@MumbaiPolice Take cognisance of rampant spread of FAKE news & deliberate lies, he tweeted. Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena in June 2022 and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state. He subsequently joined hands with the BJP to become the next chief minister.

This is a LIE. No secret meet.

Hon. CM Shri Eknath Shinde and Rashmi Thackeray ji NEVER met as shown on @NSMaharashtra. This is DESPERATION, nothing else. FALSE news.

We will Complain to Twitter and Police - several accounts spreading deliberate FAKE news & lies today This… — Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) May 5, 2023