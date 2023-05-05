Eknath Shinde denies reports of meeting Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray

May 5, 2023

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde denied reports that he recently met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's wife ...

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde denied reports that he recently met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi. Some news channels have broadcast reports of my meeting with Shrimati Rashmi Thackeray and her son.

These reports are completely baseless and no such meeting has taken place, he tweeted. Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde too took to Twitter to rubbish these reports.

@MumbaiPolice Take cognisance of rampant spread of FAKE news & deliberate lies, he tweeted. Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena in June 2022 and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state. He subsequently joined hands with the BJP to become the next chief minister.

 

 

