Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Varun Dhawan to grace 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shide will be the Chief Guest at the biggest awards event of the year, the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2023 which will be held at NSCI Dome in Mumbai, Worli.Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray will also attend the 9th edition of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award 2023. Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis will be present on the occassion.

Last year, eminent personalities like Ranveer Singh - LMOTY Best Actor Male for ‘83’, Kiara Advani - LMOTY Best Actor Female for ‘Shershaah’, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman - Tata Group - LMOTY - visionary industrialist also attended and were awarded at the event.The eighth edition of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award’s LMOTY Promising (Politics) was given to Rahul Patil; Piyush Bansal (Founder of Lenskart) was awarded LMOTY Entrepreneur. Lokmat recognised and awarded many such prominent personalities for their extraordinary work. Lokmat felicitated Nana Patekar for his contribution in the Indian cinema. Rishi Darda, Joint Managing and Editorial Director of Lokmat interviewed N Chandrasekaran and got some insights on the Tata Group's future plans for Maharashtra. Nana Patekar candidly interviewed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

