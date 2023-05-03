Eknath Shinde directs officials to formulate comprehensive policy for property tax, construction in 27 villages added to KDMC

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde directed Thane district officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for property tax and construction in the 27 villages included in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Shinde held a meeting with various committees representing the villages and civic officials in Mumbai. A proposal to construct a memorial of spiritual leader Sawalaram Maharaj was also discussed at the meeting, an official release said.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena launched its Delhi unit and vowed to implement the Maharashtra model of development in the national capital. Shiv Sena senior leaders Anandrao Adsul and Anshumman Joshi inducted several leaders into the party fold, asserting that the outfit would bat for the rights of the sons of the soil and root out corruption in the national capital. Adsul said Shinde would soon visit the national capital to announce the office-bearers of the party's Delhi unit.