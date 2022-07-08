"Eknath Shinde doesn’t want Shiv Sena's bow and arrow" says rebels to Thackeray's statements

"We fight every election by going to the people's court. The decision taken by Eknath Shinde is to save Shiv Sena. He has never criticized Shiv Sena, never tried to get himself a bow and arrow. Marking should not be linked anywhere. There should be no confusion among the people" says rebel MLA Uday Sawant.

"After any statement made by Uddhav Thackeray, it is not appropriate for a Shiv Sainik like us to speak on it. The criticism leveled at the Thackeray family was not pleasant. We talked about it in yesterday's meeting. Devendra Fadnavis had also told us that Balasaheb's family should not be criticized, they should be respected so much. We will definitely tell them that one of your leaders is talking like this" said Uday Samant.

He said that it is a good thing that Aditya Thackeray is meeting ordinary Shiv Sainiks after opening the doors of Matoshri. "Also, as a minister, I was in my personal affairs, traveling to Mumbai, Surat, Guwahati, Goa and back to Mumbai. Uday Samant said that if I am given a responsibility to serve Maharashtra, I will definitely fulfill it" Sawant added.

After the storm created in the Shiv Sena due to the mutiny of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his supportive MLAs, party chief Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan today and publicly presented his position. "Those who rebelled are still loving me and Aditya. They still love me. They respect the Thackeray family. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that," Thackeray said, joining hands and thanking the rebels. But when my family was criticized in vulgar language, none of them spoke. Uddhav Thackeray slammed the rebels.

"The bow belongs to the Shiv Sena and no one can take it away. Even though the bow is an election symbol, people also notice the symbols of the people who took it. People vote by looking at people. So what I said does not mean think of a new symbol. No one can ever take it away from Shiv Sena ", said Uddhav Thackeray.