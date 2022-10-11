Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena submits 'Shining sun', 'Shield & sword', 'Peepul tree' as its fresh election symbol

The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena on Tuesday, October 10 submitted the 'Shining sun', 'Shield and sword' and 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission of India.The Thackeray faction had given a list of three names and symbols. 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray' was the first choice, 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' was the second pick, while 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray' was the third. It had given three options for party symbols including Trishul (trident), rising sun and marshal.

On its part, the Shinde camp had suggested three options for the party name including Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena Balasahebanchi. Meanwhile, The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction on Monday got 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol from the Election Commission rejecting the party's claim to the 'Trishul' citing religious connotation. The Thackeray faction had suggested three names and symbols after the Election Commission froze Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol. Notably, the party in the past had contested elections on various symbols including railway engine, torch, sun and bat and ball. In the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena had received the bow and arrow symbol and since then the party had contested all elections on that symbol.