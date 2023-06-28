Eknath Shinde govt makes major announcement in Cabinet meeting
Crucial decisions were made today during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As part of these decisions, the establishment of 700 health centres across the state to provide medical treatment was approved. Additionally, there will be an increment in retirement benefits, the cancellation of the Bhama Askhed project, and the establishment of various courts in different talukas.
- Versova–Bandra Sea Link named after Swatantra Veer Savarkar
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial to MTHL
- Named Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.
- In the state, at 700 locations, the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana will be established, with a budget of 210 crores.
- The Bhama Askhed project will be cancelled, benefiting farmers in three talukas.
- The Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana have been integrated. Two crore cards will be issued, now providing health coverage up to five lahks.
- In the Sanjay Gandhi Shravan Bal Yojana, there will be an increase in retirement benefits.
- Now, the corporation will provide benefits to millions of unorganized workers for their welfare.
- The second phase of Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivani Project (Agriculture Department) will include districts in Vidarbha.
- The grand memorial of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram will be erected in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad). It has been sanctioned with a budget of 100 crores.
- Dharavi block for Mumbai Metro-3 route
- To mitigate the risk of floods, the state plans to desilt 1648 kilometres of rivers.
- Courts at Mukhed, Umarkhed, Chikhaldara, Mahad, Harsul, Warud, Phaltan