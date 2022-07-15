Eknath Shinde govt to review renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad

The Shinde Government has suspended the decision to change the name taken by the Thackeray Government in the last cabinet meeting. The decision to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv and Navi Mumbai International Airport as Navi Mumbai International Airport name after D B Patil has been postponed. The renaming has been postponed after the governor issued a letter proving the majority test, objecting that such a strategic and popular decision could not be taken. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also raised the same issue. Sources have given the information that the Shinde government will take all these three name change decisions afresh.

The last cabinet meeting of the Thackeray government was held on June 29 before the collapse of the government. In this meeting, Aurangabad was renamed Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad was renamed Dharashiv and Navi Mumbai International Airport. Ba. The proposal to name Patil was approved. The then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was present in the Ministry for this meeting.

Devendra Fadnavis had said that the name change of Aurangabad, Osmanabad is illegal. Devendra Fadnavis had said that the hasty decision to change the name was wrong. The renaming resolution was passed at the suggestion of a majority test, so they had decided to take a new resolution.

