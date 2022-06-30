Eknath Shinde group likely to issue whip to 16 Shiv Sena MLAs

After splitting the party, now Eknath Shinde's group has made a new move against Shiv Sena MLAs. Shinde faction has whipped 16 Shiv Sena MLAs. The 16 MLAs have issued a whip urging them to enter Goa immediately. The Shinde group has claimed that our party is Shiv Sena. So now it is being said that there will be a legal conflict over this claim.

After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister, the Shinde group has now become more aggressive. The Shinde group has claimed that Shiv Sena is our party in the legislature. The Shinde faction has said it has 50 MLAs, including Shiv Sena and independents. The Shinde group met in Goa today. Eknath Shinde was selected as the group leader. The group has taken an aggressive stance in this meeting. The group has issued a whip and invited 16 Shiv Sena MLAs to a hotel in Goa. He is also told to obey the whip.

Will go to the Election Commission

Sources said that Eknath Shinde's group will now run to the Election Commission. It is known that the Shiv Sena's election symbol and party will be claimed. Discussions have now started that the Shinde faction is moving to take over the Shiv Sena party.