According to the recent reports, Eknath Shinde group to hold a meeting today afternoon for further plan of action, to make important decisions.

The Shiv Sena leadership is currently worried as around 40 MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, revolted and camped at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam. With more than two-thirds of the MLAs split, the party in the legislature is on the decline. So the party also gets out of hand whether such a situation has arisen. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has started efforts to bring back some of the rebel MLAs. At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai has claimed that 20 rebel MLAs from Shinde's group are in touch with him.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has extended the deadline for replying to the disqualification notice issued by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal to 16 MLAs from the Shiv Sena's splinter group till July 12. Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde and his associates rushed to the Supreme Court against the notice. As the next hearing on his petition will be held on July 11, it became clear on Monday that the cloud of political instability in Maharashtra will not dissipate soon.