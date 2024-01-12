Eknath Shinde Hails PM Modi at National Youth Festival: Praises Progress, Links Ram Temple to Global Influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep continues to be a subject of discussion, with his photo session causing substantial financial losses to the Maldives. This incident has sparked outrage among Indians, including celebrities, businessmen, and cricketers. BJP supporters are actively sharing and spreading the news about the repercussions of Modi's visit.

Today, Prime Minister Modi is in Maharashtra to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Nashik. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde commended Modi during his speech, praising the progress under Modi's leadership and the growing influence of India on the global stage. Shinde also highlighted the economic losses suffered by the Maldives after Modi's photo session on the Lakshadweep beach, stating that "Modi went to Lakshadweep, and there was an earthquake in the Maldives."

In addition to discussing the Lakshadweep incident, Shinde touched upon the significance of the Ram Temple, noting that Nashik is a sacred land touched by the feet of Lord Rama. He expressed optimism about the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, considering it a positive sign. Shinde thanked Modi on behalf of millions of Ram devotees for realizing the dream of building the Ram Temple, stating, "Modi has made it possible." He emphasized that no one can now dare to look at the country with malicious intentions, crediting Modi for India's growing reputation globally. Shinde acknowledged Modi's leadership in achievements such as the G20 summit and the successful Chandrayan mission, asserting that India, under Modi, is on the path to becoming a superpower and achieving a $5 trillion economy soon.

Shiv Sena Thackeray group boycotts event

Meanwhile, a political controversy has erupted ahead of the inauguration of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivdi-Navi Mumbai Atal Bridge in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, has boycotted the event after being invited at the last minute. Local MLAs and MPs were also invited late at night and this morning, according to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. As a result, the decision has been taken not to attend the event.