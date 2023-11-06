Eknath Shinde hails victory of Mahayuti alliance at gram panchayat elections

In response to the results of the recent gram panchayat elections in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pointed out that the voters had rejected those who had breached their trust, alluding to the Shiv Sena (UBT). He expressed his appreciation to the electorate and underlined the significant achievements of the grand alliance in the gram panchayat elections.

According to a report of TOI, He credited this success to the government's focus on development and the revival of projects that had been stalled during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's tenture.

Shinde contended that the grand alliance government had succeeded in providing justice to various sections of society, which encompassed common citizens, farmers, industrialists, women, youth, and laborers. Moreover, Shinde highlighted that the grand alliance had achieved substantial success, surpassing the MVA, and he credited Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as the entire cabinet, for their efforts in effectively engaging with the people.

Shinde concluded by saying that their responsibility had grown, and they aimed to secure over 45 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister.