Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign. The claims have also been made by several other opposition leaders in recent days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP0 leader Ajit Pawar broke ties with Uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the BJP-Shinde government.

I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change (in the govt), said Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aaditya Thackeray.

On Friday, Eknath Shinde said that Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Ajit Pawar's entry into the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state posed no threat to him.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.