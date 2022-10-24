Eknath Shinde lauds Virat Kohli for spectacular innings in India's win over Pakistan
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 24, 2022 12:31 PM 2022-10-24T12:31:32+5:30 2022-10-24T12:32:00+5:30
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team after an epic chase against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup."Indian cricket team has given everyone a Diwali gift by winning today*s match against Pakistan in a very breathtaking manner," he tweeted.
Virat Kohli single-handedly powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out in their big-ticket T20 World Cup game on Sunday. From 31 for 4 in a chase of 160 on a spicy pitch, Kohli masterminded a spirited comeback with Hardik Pandya putting on 113 runs for the fifth wicket. Kohli was front and centre right until the dramatic last over, which had two wickets, a no-ball for height, a wide, a six - from Kohli, who else! - and arguments between the Pakistan players and the umpires, before R Ashwin hit the winning run off the last ball."It's a surreal atmosphere," Kohli told his former India coach on Star Sports after the game during the post match celebration.
