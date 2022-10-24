Eknath Shinde lauds Virat Kohli for spectacular innings in India's win over Pakistan

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team after an epic chase against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup."Indian cricket team has given everyone a Diwali gift by winning today*s match against Pakistan in a very breathtaking manner," he tweeted.

Virat Kohli single-handedly powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out in their big-ticket T20 World Cup game on Sunday. From 31 for 4 in a chase of 160 on a spicy pitch, Kohli masterminded a spirited comeback with Hardik Pandya putting on 113 runs for the fifth wicket. Kohli was front and centre right until the dramatic last over, which had two wickets, a no-ball for height, a wide, a six - from Kohli, who else! - and arguments between the Pakistan players and the umpires, before R Ashwin hit the winning run off the last ball."It's a surreal atmosphere," Kohli told his former India coach on Star Sports after the game during the post match celebration.