Eknath Shinde-led Maha cabinet to take place around June 2

An expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet will take place around June 2, Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogavale said. He also expressed confidence of getting a berth in the ministry himself.

Education minister Deepak Kesarkar said the current ministers would get relief if new members are inducted, as it becomes very difficult, with the present strength, to handle the two houses of the legislature during a session. Pratap Sarnaik, another Sena MLA, also told reporters that a cabinet expansion will take place soon as all the roadblocks are now cleared.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the 80-km stretch of the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg on May 26. The expressway is being built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).Managing director of MSRDC Radheshyam Mopalwar said that the stretch from Shirdi to Bharvir closer to Nashik will be inaugurated on May 26.