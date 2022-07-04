Eknath Shinde makes big annoucement: Maha govt to reduce VAT on Petrol

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "I was constantly harassed in the Mahavikas Aghadi. I was treated unfairly during the Legislative Council elections, so I rebelled against that injustice." The Eknath Shinde government proved its majority in the Assembly today.

Newly elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made a big announcement that the decision to reduce VAT on petrol will be taken by the newly formed Shinde-Fadnavis government. After the Shinde government passed the majority test, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made some major announcements. After the Center, some states had reduced VAT, but Maharashtra did not. The new government will take a decision soon, said Eknath Shinde.