Eknath Shinde meets Manoj Jarange, assures to provide viable solution for Maratha reservation

Several hours following the conclusion of his hunger strike for Maratha Reservation, activist Manoj Jarage Patil, the state's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with him and provided assurance that they were actively working on a viable solution for Maratha community reservation. In response, the Maratha activist decided to call off his protest and granted the state a two-month period to fulfill its commitment of providing reservation for the Maratha community.

After the meeting with Jarange Patil, CM Eknath Shinde said, It might be the first incident in history for a justice (retired) to visit a fasting protest site to resolve the situation, Manoj Jarange Patil has given a two-month deadline of January 2. The government will seriously undertake steps to provide a judicially sustainable and legally viable solution that can pass scrutiny by courts for the Maratha community,

Until now, 13,514 records have been found, which is significant. The Justice Shinde Committee has worked day and night. The committee has asked for an extension, which I have conveyed to Manoj Jarange-Patil. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had decided that this issue should be resolved through discussions and dialogue. he added.

The Justice Shinde Committee will be strengthened. Manpower will be provided. The system will be expanded. The implementation of issuing Kunbi certificates will be accelerated. As a government, we will not deceive not only the Marathas but any community. Injustice to other communities will also not be tolerated, CM Shinde said.

We are also working on the curative petition in the Supreme Court. The committee of judges established by the state government yesterday is guiding the government and the commission based on the observations recorded by the Supreme Court when it cancelled the Maratha reservation earlier.