Eknath Shinde never conveyed to us that he wanted to be CM: Pawar

Eknath Shinde's revolt has created a stir in Shiv Sena faction. Against this backdrop, Mahavikas Aghadi sculptor Sharad Pawar has made an important statement. "Looking at the current situation, I am confident that something will come out of this," he said.

Sharad Pawar spoke to the media in Delhi on Tuesday. On this occasion, Sharad Pawar was asked to comment on the political revolt of senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde has never conveyed to us that he wants to be CM...This is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, whatever they decide we're with them.We don't think there is any need for change in the govt, said NCP's Sharad Pawar on Eknath Shinde currently not reachable.

This is the third such incident that has happened in the last two & a half years...All MLAs of NCP voted for us in the MLC polls...Cross voting happens in such polls,nothing new in that. Govt will continue to run, addec NCP chief Sharad Pawar on political situation in Maharashtra.