Eknath Shinde Not Solely Responsible for Shiv Sena's Split, Say MNS Leader Amit Thackeray

Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman, will contest the assembly election from the Mahim seat. Following in the footsteps of his cousin Aaditya Thackeray, this will be Amit's first election. The political landscape in Maharashtra shifted dramatically in 2022 when Eknath Shinde left the party with MLAs, leading to the collapse of the MVA government and a dispute over the Shiv Sena's identity.

In an exclusive interview with Lokmat.com, Amit commented on the situation, stating that while Shinde played a role, the MLAs supporting him were aligned with Balasaheb Thackeray's ideologies. He traced the current political turmoil back to the 2019 alliance between Shiv Sena and Congress, saying, “My fight is not against the opposition; my focus is on sharing my vision with the people, who will ultimately decide.”

Amit is contesting in Mahim against incumbent MLA Sada Saravankar from the Shinde faction and Mahesh Sawant from the Thackeray faction. Given the area's strong Marathi voter base, the constituency is expected to see a competitive three-way race.

Reflecting on the political upheaval, Amit stated, “The chaos began in 2019 when we allied with a party opposing Balasaheb's principles after being elected on his and Modi's legacy. This mistake triggered ongoing issues, including numerous scams during the pandemic that revealed a troubling rise in corruption.” He emphasized that the true turmoil began with the formation of the "Mavia" government.

Amit noted, “I often say I wouldn’t have entered politics if I weren’t Raj Thackeray's son. However, the current political climate compelled me to act. Our youth hold unique strength unmatched by any other nation, and we must harness this potential. That’s why I entered politics: to amplify their voice.”

In the 2019 elections, Raj Thackeray supported Aaditya Thackeray, who won the Worli seat. This year, Amit faces a challenging race against Sada Sarvankar from the Shinde Sena and Mahesh Sawant from the Uddhav Sena.