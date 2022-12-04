Eknath Shinde promises to give Thane complete makeover with poth hole free streets and clean public places

The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the initiative titled "Mukhyamantri Aanche Badalte Thane" on Saturday, December 3, in the presence of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar and other officials and employees from TMC at Narendra Ballal Auditorium at TMC headquarters in Thane. During the inauguration, Shinde, while expressing his joy, said, "Thane city is developing rapidly, and the citizens have started to see the changes in this city. Thane is changing; various services are being provided in Thane, citizen participation is also important in the development of Thane, along with the municipal corporation; and the development of Thane will be done at a fast pace. In the coming six months, I believe that Thane city will be pothole-free, garbage free, clean, and beautiful. During the occasion, the audio tape of the campaign was also released by the chief minister.Eknath Shinde added, " Clean and beautiful streets, pothole-free streets, and clean toilets have been included in this campaign. Our aim is to keep all the roads, public places, and tourist attractions of the city clean and beautiful."

"Mechanical cleaning will be done to make Thane City debris-free. The six-month campaign will be implemented to give priority to solving the problems of the sanitation workers and also provide free health check-ups for the sanitation workers and their families at the municipal hospitals." Shinde said. Under Thane city beautification, we will look after the beautification of entrance gates, square beautification with sculpture, road beautification, murals, divider and curb stone painting, lane marking and zebra crossing by thermoplastic paint, a flyover, pedestrian bridge, a bay bridge, painting and electric lighting of government buildings, Miyawaki technology that will add to the beauty of the city along with cleanliness."

During the campaign, the cementing of 10.70 km of roads, the work of 55.68 km of roads by the UTWT method, and the resurfacing of 75.44 km of roads by the asphalting method will be done.TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, while giving information about the campaign, said, " Many projects are underway on behalf of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) as well as MMRDA and other organizations. Efforts are being made to solve the problems in Thane City, and their efforts have started to bear fruit. This campaign is being implemented to see how the problems related to the daily lives of the citizens can be solved in a time-bound manner. The emphasis is on a clean and beautiful city. To keep the city clean and beautiful, the participation of citizens in the civic body is important, and everyone should be proud of the city. If the Municipal Officers work with a dedicated spirit to make the Chief Minister's concept a reality, the picture of Thane will definitely change in the next six months."