Eknath Shinde proposes to build Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday and urged him to allocate land in Kashmir to build Maharashtra Bhavan.Shinde also handed over a letter to Sinha, requesting him to allocate the plot of land in Srinagar to build Maharashtra Bhavan for tourists visiting the Union Territory from his state.

“I met J&K LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar today. It was a courtesy meeting. A lot of development has taken place in J&K… With this, the number of tourists visiting the UT is also increasing. I have urged the LG to facilitate us to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan in J&K for tourists visiting from the state,” Shinde said in Srinagar. CM Shinde and his family arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. From there, with the help of a special helicopter, they reached Panchi helipad directly from Jammu. The Vaishno Devi temple committee officials and police officers welcomed CM Shinde after which, at 3.45pm, they went to the Vaishno Devi temple.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the CM had gone to Kashmir with the burden of cabinet expansion on him. “If at all the cabinet expansion happens, there will be blasts after that. I’m told that in his meeting with CM Shinde, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah has told the CM to remove four sitting ministers,” Raut said