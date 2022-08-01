Eknath Shinde provides funds to build dilapidated primary school after students write him letter

The Chief Minister of the state and rebel leader of Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde is currently on a tour of Maharashtra and after Nashik, Ahmednagar, he has now reached Marathwada. Shiv Sainiks are crowding in large numbers to welcome the Chief Minister.

Eknath Shinde is trying to create his identity through his work. He solved one such problem of school children in Ahmednagar on the spot. Some students had written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the dilapidated condition of the primary school at Pargaon Bhatodi in Ahmednagar district. Taking cognizance of this letter, the Chief Minister directed Ahmednagar District Collector to provide funds from the District Planning Committee Fund for the construction of this school immediately.

While on Ahmednagar district tour, some students of this school met Shinde and prepared a very beautiful thank you note to him. Eknath Shinde has shared this letter on his Twitter account. Also, a caption has been given that this was a very precious gift received after taking oath as Chief Minister.