Eknath Shinde removed from the post of group leader by Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: The revolt by senior Shiv Sena leader and state government minister Eknath Shinde has caused a stir in the state's politics with the Shiv Sena. On the one hand, efforts are being made to appease Eknath Shinde. In addition, Eknath Shinde, who is in the midst of a major revolt, has given three proposals to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. On the other hand, Eknath Shinde has been removed from the post of group leader. Now, Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai has been given a chance to replace Shinde.

Eknath Shinde has laid down some conditions for withdrawing the revolt. No more alliance with Congress-NCP. Instead, Shiv Sena should form an alliance with BJP and establish power. It is learned that an appeal has been made to give the post of Chief Minister to Devendra Fadnavis and to give the post of Deputy Chief Minister to Eknath Shinde. Due to this revolt in Shiv Sena, a big earthquake has taken place in Shiv Sena and an important decision has been taken in the meeting of MLAs. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has now removed Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena group leader. So, Ajay Chaudhary has been appointed as the group leader of Shiv Sena. Ajay Chaudhary is the current MLA of Shiv Sena Shivdi Assembly constituency and is a loyal Shiv Sainik. He has been congratulated for his choice.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde is said to have the support of 20 to 35 MLAs. Eknath Shinde will have to get the support of at least 37 MLAs so that the anti-party ban law does not come into force. Meanwhile, it has come to light that only 18 assembly MLAs were present in the meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Matoshri today.