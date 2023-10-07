Eknath Shinde seeks central government's approval for proposed ring metro project in Thane

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sought the Central government’s approval for the proposed ring metro project in Thane city, an official from the district administration said on Saturday.

While in Delhi on Friday, Shinde met with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested approval for the pending proposed project. As per a release issued by the district administration, a proposal for a 29-km Thane ring metro project was prepared and sent to the Centre for approval.

With 22 stations along the route, 26 km of the Thane ring metro will be elevated, and the remaining 3 km will be underground, it said. One of the underground metro stations will be connected to Thane railway station and the other stations will be connected to the metro corridor, the release said.