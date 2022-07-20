Eknath Shinde should be party president? Chief Justice's statement raises concerns

A hearing on the disqualification of 14 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde was started in the Supreme Court today on a bench headed by the Chief Justice. After arguments were made by Shiv Sena, Shinde, and the Governor's lawyers, Chief Justice Ramana ordered both sides to submit affidavits within the next eight days.

It was necessary to have a joint meeting of the party. Chief Justice Ramana asked Uddhav Thackeray's lawyers whether their objection is to the selection of the group leader. Also, the members have the right to choose the leader while the group leader.

The Chief Justice said that it is the party's right to change. Also asked to submit an affidavit by Tuesday. At this time, the lawyers of the Shinde group demanded to extend the time to get time to submit the documents. On this, the Chief Justice deliberated on handing over the case to a larger bench. After this, he said that he is not handing over to the big bench.



While asking to submit the affidavit on July 27, the Chief Justice said that the next hearing will be held on August 1. He also said that if necessary, the case will be referred to a larger bench.