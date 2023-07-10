Eknath Shinde slams Congress for creating fear among Muslims on various issues

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, criticised the Congress on for inciting fear among Muslims on various issues and trying to create a rift between them and Hindus.

He was speaking at the Shiv Sena’s first meeting of minorities in the state in Shanmukhananda Hall here. Those Muslims who respect this state and country are ours. However, it was the Congress that always ensured a rift between the two communities (Hindus and Muslims). Keeping both the communities away from each other, creating a rift and indulging in votebank politics are something the Congress has done for years, he alleged.

During communal tensions in Mumbai and Thane, Shiv Sena workers have not only protected temples but also mosques. If we were against the minority community, we would not have made Abdul Sattar (agriculture) minister. We respect all communities, he added.