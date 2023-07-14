Eknath Shinde slams Uddhav Thackeray for breaking his party’s natural alliance with BJP

Using the names of Bal Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray broke his party's natural alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In response to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Ajit Pawar entering the ruling coalition, Shinde has embarked on a statewide tour. He was addressing at a rally here. These people sought votes using their (Bal Thackeray and Modi’s) photos and then ditched them by joining hands with the Congress. They deserted voters and misused people’s mandate for power. Who are the real traitors? he asked.

Modi fulfilled Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s dream of scrapping Article 370 but Uddhav Thackeray betrayed the prime minister, Shinde claimed. Many people can not digest his government’s accessibility and the doors of his official residence `Varsha’ are always open for all unlike in the past, the chief minister said.

BJP behaved with honesty in its alliance with the Sena, Shinde said, adding that the saffron party could have staked claim to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the 2017 polls but allowed the Sena to continue its reign. BJP had enough numbers, but Devendra Fadnavis showed his large-heartedness and allowed Sena to stake claim and today they (Uddhav Thackeray faction) are abusing him, the chief minister said.