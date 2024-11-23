Eknath Shinde Thanks Ladli Bahina, Farmers, and All Sections of Society After NDA's Landslide Victory in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked the women and farmers of the state as trends pointed to a decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance in the Assembly elections. Acknowledging the support for his government's welfare programs, such as the 'Ladli Bahin Yojana,' Shinde credited the alliance's success to the public’s trust in their governance.

"I thank the voters of Maharashtra because this is a landslide victory. I had said that Mahayuti will get a thumping majority and that's why I thank Ladli Bahina, farmers, brothers, senior citizens and all sections of society", said CM Eknath Shinde.

"I thank the voters of Maharashtra because this is a landslide victory. I had said that Mahayuti will get a thumping majority and that's why I thank Ladli Bahina, farmers, brothers, senior citizens... all sections of society. #MaharashtraElection2024#MaharashtraElectionResults

Election Commission trends indicate that the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 218 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing with a lead in only 56 seats. The BJP, which is ahead in 124 seats, has emerged as the dominant force within the Mahayuti alliance. This strong showing has fueled speculation about the state's leadership, with many wondering if Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to reclaim the Chief Minister's position.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has represented the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency since 2009, is currently leading with a margin of over 45,000 votes, according to the latest trends.

