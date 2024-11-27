Eknath Shinde to Address Press Conference at 3 PM as Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Post Continues

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, is set to address a press conference at 3 pm today, with speculation still rife over the candidate to be nominated as the CM by the newly elected Mahayuti alliance.

The BJP secured the largest share of seats in the 280-member Maharashtra assembly, winning 132 seats. Its allies, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maharashtra assembly elections took place on November 20, with results declared on November 23. On Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was appointed as the caretaker CM until a new government is formed. However, the Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalize its choice for the next Maharashtra Chief Minister.