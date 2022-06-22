Eknath Shinde to form own party based on ideology of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray

Shortly after landing in Guwahati, Assam along with other rebel MLAs from Maharashtra, Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde told reporters there were 40 MLAs present along with him, who would “carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva”. Now the latest buzz is that Shinde is likely to form his new political party. This party might follow the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. According to a Republic TV report, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are likely to sign a letter of support to Eknath Shinde and seek a floor test. They might send this letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.



Shinde along with Shiv Sena and independent legislatures was staying in a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls and took flight earlier today to reach Guwahati.Before leaving for Guwahati, a video was released in which all the rebel MLAs are seen sitting together in a surat hotel. In another video, all the MLAs are seen putting their signatures on paper.It is believed that by releasing the video, the Eknath Shinde faction demonstrated its strength with the number of MLAs.Shiv Sena throughout Tuesday continued to say that only 10 to 15 MLAs are with Shinde however, after the video Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s claim stood false.Notably, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a State Cabinet meeting at 1 pm on Wednesday. In the wake of recent political developments in Maharashtra, Congress deputed its senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in the state.

