Eknath Shinde to hold first National Executive meeting of Shiv Sena, new members to be elected

Eknath Shinde will conduct the first National Executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on February 22 after acquiring the party name and symbol. During the meeting, which will be conducted in the evening, new office bearers may be elected or appointed and various issues will be discussed, confirmed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar.

While the Supreme Court battle goes on, Mr Thackeray is working to keep the morale high of party workers loyal to him by focussing on more activity at "Shiv Sainik" camps.The Shiv Sena has a large network of camps across the state, which Mr Thackeray will contact afresh to start a "Shiv Shakti Abhiyan", or an exercise to strengthen the party's workers on the ground. Mr Thackeray announced this yesterday at Mumbai's Shiv Sena Bhavan. The Supreme Court is yet to give its verdict on another request made last year by Team Thackeray to disqualify 16 Sena MLAs, who were part of the group that revolted against him in June 2022. In this context, Mr Thackeray has called the Election Commission's order "unfair".