Eknath Shinde Tweets on SC hearing

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde's revolt has come as a shock to the Shiv Sena and the Mahavikas Aghadi government. In the petition, 50 MLAs of Mavia, including Shinde, rushed to the Supreme Court saying that they were withdrawing their support to the government. Shiv Sena sent a notice to disqualify 16 MLAs including Eknath Shinde. Against this, Shinde knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court. In today's hearing of the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Shiv Sena party chief, the state government, the Legislative Secretariat and the Central Government to reply within 5 days. The apex court allowed 16 MLAs to file their reply till the hearing is completed.



The Supreme Court has said that no action can be taken against the Shinde group MLAs till the next hearing on July 11. By July 11, 5.30 am, 16 MLAs have been allowed to express their views. Now Eknath Shinde has reacted to this. It has been said that this is the victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's thoughts. Eknath Shinde tweeted about this from his Twitter account. "This victory of the Hindutva of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the thoughts of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb ..!"

The BJP's political maneuvers have gained momentum after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the power struggle that had been going on for the past week. It is learned that a letter of support for the Mahavikas Aghadi will be sent to the Governor. Meetings at the Radisson Blu Hotel of the Shinde group have also gained momentum following the Supreme Court decision. Also, movements have started against the Mahavikas Aghadi regarding BJP's internal meetings. Therefore, there is a possibility of a big shock to Shiv Sena.

Following the court's decision, the BJP has now started entering the fray. Following today's court decision, the BJP has launched a legal probe. A meeting of the BJP's core committee has been called at the residence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis at 5 pm today. It is learned that BJP is ready to table a no-confidence motion against Mahavikas Aghadi.