Eknath Shinde urges ministers to speak cautiously on Maratha quota issue

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conveyed his dissatisfaction with the conflicting statements made by members of his cabinet regarding the Maratha reservation. He encouraged them to be cautious when discussing this sensitive issue during a state cabinet meeting, according to sources. The issue of Maratha quota, which saw activist Manoj Jarange undertaking a nine-day fast and setting December 24 deadline for its resolution, and the political fallout of the reservation agitation, was discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting, Chhagan Bhujbal, who serves as the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and is a prominent leader representing the Other Backward Classes (OBC), emphasized the importance of preventing the distribution of counterfeit Kunbi caste certificates to individuals seeking reservations within the OBC category. Shinde expressed displeasure over contradictory comments made by ministers on the Maratha reservation issue and cautioned nothing should be said that could fuel tension, according to the sources.

Bhujbal, an NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader, on Monday said backdoor attempts to grant reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category will be opposed. He said violence and pressure tactics on the quota issue will not be tolerated.