Eknath Shinde will continue as chief minister, opposition creating confusion says Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the president of Maharashtra BJP, addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding the Chief Ministership of Eknath Shinde. Bawankule clarified on July 5 that opposition parties were deliberately generating confusion. He affirmed that Shinde would continue to serve as the Chief Minister of the state." All our senior leaders including Devendra Fadnavis have already told that Eknath Shinde will remain as CM. He is doing a good job for the state. Opposition parties are creating confusion," ANI quoted Chandrashekhar Bawankule as telling the media.



Earlier, Sanjay Raut has suggested that Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, may be replaced in the near future. This speculation arises following the decision of Ajit Pawar, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), along with eight other MLAs, to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.Reacting to this Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai came out in support of CM Eknath Shinde and said that no leader is unhappy and has full faith in Eknath Shinde's leadership."There is no question of the resignation of CM Eknath Shinde. We have the support of more than 200 MLAs. No leader is unhappy and all have faith in Eknath Shinde's leadership," he said.On July 2, the Shiv Sena-affiliated publication 'Saamana' reported that Eknath Shinde, along with 16 MLAs who had separated from the Shiv Sena nearly a year ago, could face "disqualification" according to constitutional provisions.Earlier on Sunday NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday in a surprise and dramatic political move that changed political equations in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls next year and has ramifications for national politics.

