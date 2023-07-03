Eknath Shinde will remain CM till 2024: Narayan Rane

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 3, 2023 12:00 PM 2023-07-03T12:00:40+5:30 2023-07-03T12:01:19+5:30

A day after the dust of the Maharashtra political quake hovers in the air, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi ...

Eknath Shinde will remain CM till 2024: Narayan Rane | Eknath Shinde will remain CM till 2024: Narayan Rane

Eknath Shinde will remain CM till 2024: Narayan Rane

Next

A day after the dust of the Maharashtra political quake hovers in the air, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) got into a war-mode with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut predicting that the state will soon get a new Chief Minister.

Following Raut claim, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane said, Our government will remain strong and Eknath Shinde will be the chief minister till 2024.

On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government and was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.He will share the post with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

The move comes days after Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to step down as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. A total of nine NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil took oath as ministers along with Ajit Pawar at a ceremony in Raj Bhawan. 

 

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra News Maharashtra Political Crisis Eknath Shinde Sanjay Raut Narayan Rane Ajit Pawar